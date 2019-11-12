Car crash near Znojmo kills four, injures three
A horrific car crash, involving three automobiles near Pavlice in the South Moravian Region late yesterday evening, killed four and left three people critically injured.
A rescue helicopter aided the scene and airlifted a child to the Brno Children's hospital, a lady to the Bohunice Faculty Hospital and an ambulance drove a man to the Znojmo hospital. The crash shut down road 38 until about ten o'clock yesterday evening.
Another incident on the D2, direction Brno, also shut down one direction of traffic due to a person being killed in that crash. A particularly dangerous day on the roads in Southern Moravia.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.