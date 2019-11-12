Thursday, 14 November 2019

Car crash near Znojmo kills four, injures three

Prague Daily Monitor |
A horrific car crash, involving three automobiles near Pavlice in the South Moravian Region late yesterday evening, killed four and left three people critically injured.

A rescue helicopter aided the scene and airlifted a child to the Brno Children's hospital, a lady to the Bohunice Faculty Hospital and an ambulance drove a man to the Znojmo hospital. The crash shut down road 38 until about ten o'clock yesterday evening.

Another incident on the D2, direction Brno, also shut down one direction of traffic due to a person being killed in that crash. A particularly dangerous day on the roads in Southern Moravia.