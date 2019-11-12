Million Moments for Democracy promises push this Saturday
The Million Moments for Democracy organization has promised to give Premier Andrej Babiš an ultimatum during this Saturday's scheduled protests at Letná Park according to Mikuláš Minář, the Chairman of the Association.
During the press conference Minář stated that Babiš should either get rid of his holding company Agroferg and media, as well as replace Minister of Justice Marie Benešová (ANO), or resign from his political office. Minář went on to add that the most serious issue is Babiš' huge conflict of interest in business and politics.
Babiš responded by saying he does not understand the organization. His interests in Agrofert have been moved to a trust and that the oraganizers are taking advantage of the anniversary of the 17th of November. Minář does not see it that way and has threatened to organize the demonstrations across the whole country and find more innovative ways to add pressure ot the subject at hand.
