Thursday, 14 November 2019

Snow is on the way

Prague Daily Monitor |
12 November 2019

The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute has issued a warning that in the western Czech Republic they are expecting 5-10 centimeters of snow at altitudes over 400 meters. The snow is expected Wednesday and Thursday and it is certainly something to consider if heading out of town, especially in higher elevations. No panic needed, by the weekend temperatures are expected to rebound to a high of 15 degrees Celsius.