Garden culture get's a boost
After 20 years of fighting for recognition, the Czech Association of gardeners, with its over 140 thousand members, together with a group of supporters from political parties ANO, KSČM, ČSSD, Piráti and Starostové may finally have their activities recognized by law.
There is currently no law or recognition of gardens and gardeners as an activity, which allows these groups to be easily overturned and closed; with land often being swept up by developers anxious to build flats in top locations.
Many cities have expanded and engulfed the gardens and garden colonies of past generations and this has led to increased interest and legal battles over how the land is being used. Even Premier Andrej Babiš is supporting the measure adding that the gardeners should enjoy the same rights and transparency as in neighboring Slovakia, Germany and Austria.
