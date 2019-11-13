Visegrad 4 nations could mutually negotiate medicine prices
A meeting of the Visegrad 4 nations, made up of Czechia, Slovakia, Poland and Hungray, with the World Health Organization, met in Prague Tuesday and concluded that they could join together to negotiate better prices for their citizen's drug needs.
Adam Vojtech (ANO), Minister of Health, added that with the common problems of health staff moving to other countries or careers for better pay, the drug price negotiation could carry more weight if it was done mutually.
Vojtech went on to state that as the V4 group expands cooperation, the collaboration on health is twice as important. The V4 group is actually a good size market and together they can be seen as a key market. The idea is based on a similar agreement between the Benelux countries.
