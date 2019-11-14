Sad news for kids in Česká Lípa
The city of Česká Lípa has given up on building a childrens playground in a residential part of the city. The Deputy Major of the city Martin Broz (ANO) said that whenever there was work done to progress the childrens playground, a youth gang would totally destroy it by the next day. After several attempts, the city gave up.
According to the Chief of Police, Vladimír Jeník, the gangs are comprised mostly of children between 10 and 14, acting in groups of up to 30. Attempts to stop them were made in vain. The only possible way to catch them is to catch the gang in the act of destruction. That would require 24 hour surveillance, which the city cannot manage.
The irony is that there was not one witness which stepped forward out of the hundreds of residents in the densely populated neighbourhood. Surely many people must have witnessed the destruction including football goals and concrete table tennis infrastructure.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.