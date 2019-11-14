Thursday, 14 November 2019

Weekend DPP tram and metro adjustments

14 November 2019

The Prague Area Transportation Authority issued some minor changes in the running of the system this weekend. On Saturday, in order to adjust for the Letna demonstrations scheduled to begin around 14:00, there will be more metro trains running.

Then on Sunday, with the various activities commemorating the 17th of November incidents, there will be some rerouting and adjustments to the tram schedules. For the most part the trams will avoid very crowded areas and there will be fewer of them running through the central parts of town. The information line will be open 800 100 991 and will be open Saturday from 9:00 to 21:00 and Sunday from 8:00 to 22:00.