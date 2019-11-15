Monday, 18 November 2019

Blanka tunnel closed yesterday

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 November 2019

A car caught fire in the Dejvicka section of the tunnel complex Blanka yesterday, shortly after noon. The incident caused traffic in both directions to be closed. The emergency services responded quickly and extinguished the blaze. The Prague Police reported on Twitter that the Dejvicka section of the tunnel reopened at about 13:30 to traffic in both directions. The fire was caused by a technical issue in the automobile.