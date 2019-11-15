Monday, 18 November 2019

Czech football off to the Euro

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 November 2019

The Czechs beat Kosovo 2:1 after a difficult start to the game. Atdhe Nuhiu scored for Kosovo at the 50 minute mark. The Czechs waited until minute 71 for Alex Kral to even the score. Eight minutes later Ondřej Čelůstka scored the game winner which sends the team on to the Euro tournament. It will be the seventh qualifier in a row for the Czechs.