Czech football off to the Euro
The Czechs beat Kosovo 2:1 after a difficult start to the game. Atdhe Nuhiu scored for Kosovo at the 50 minute mark. The Czechs waited until minute 71 for Alex Kral to even the score. Eight minutes later Ondřej Čelůstka scored the game winner which sends the team on to the Euro tournament. It will be the seventh qualifier in a row for the Czechs.
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
