Na Příkopě shown to be 18th most expensive street in the world
A study done by Cushman and Wakefield, and advisory firm, shows that Prague’s Na Prikope street is the world’s 18th most expensive in terms of real estate rents. Rent on the mainly pedestrian road, known as the tourist shopping main street, can reach 2820 Eur a Metre.
Cushman and Wakefield do an annual analysis in 68 countries, adding the most expensive street in each country to the list. Na Prikope gained a position from last year’s survey when it landed in at 19th. Czech is the only country from Central and Eastern Europe to be in the top 20.
According to the company, the reason for the high rents on Na Prikope is the large number of shops in a relatively small area, the busiest of which sees 120,000 people passing daily. The company release also goes on to say that the attractiveness will only increase with the planned renovations of Vaclavske Namesti over the next few years.
The top spots went to classic top shopping streets in Hong Kong, New York, London and Paris; in that order.
