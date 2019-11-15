Survey: Corruption still a problem for business
A recent survey run by EY and The Association of Small and Medium Sized businesses found that nearly a fifth of businesses were asked for a bribe when participating in a public tender, and nearly 16% when doing business with a private company. The survey was made up from 600 respondents and made public on Thursday.
