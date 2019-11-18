Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
“Democracy is not about what can be done for us, but by us.” Annon
What a wonderful insight this little gem of a quote offers. In order for a democracy to succeed, it is the responsibility of everyone to support it and contribute to it. When I read this, and think about it, I can’t help but draw a parallel to the world of business, especially in the fast-paced global economic environment in which we find ourselves today.
There is a palpable difference between a corporate culture that accepts, engenders, and celebrates personal responsibility and one that looks at success as something which is driven from the top down. One is a culture that expects others to do things, and the other is one in which everyone is willing and committed to making their contribution to whatever needs to be done for the enterprise, as a whole, to succeed. If you’re a leader, which culture would your employees say is supported by your example? Or, as an employee, which culture is more in line with your personal example?
Good luck on your journey!
