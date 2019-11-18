Monday, 18 November 2019

Václavské náměstí fills up for Concert for a Future, celebration of freedom

18 November 2019

The 17th of November marked the 30th anniversary celebration of Freedom for Czechia. There were activities scheduled around the whole country, one of the largest being the Concert for a Future, on Václavské náměstí in central Prague. The event went very well and peacefully, with no incidents during the day.

Estimations were given that over 40,000 people crammed into the area to listen to music and reminisce about the unraveling of the Socialist state 30 years ago. Police also informed the public that over 40,000 people had passed through Národní třída where the events of 17.11.1989 unfolded.

