Monday, 18 November 2019

Warm November continues

Prague Daily Monitor |
18 November 2019

The weather this weekend was fantastic and was the biggest supporter of the simultaneous protests and celebrations of the country’s 30 year “revolution;” the thermostats hit mid-teens in the Prague area and the sun was shining all day.

The warm weather is expected to continue with temperatures in the country being as high as 15 degrees Celsius next week in the East, maxing out in the high single digits for the Prague area for the rest of the month. This information was made public by the Czech Hydrometeorological Association.

