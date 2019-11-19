Czech government to reduce workforce by over 2000
Good news for those that support a smaller state, or think that more should be done to digitalize government services. The recommendation by the ministry of the interior to reduce headcount across the government was approved yesterday. The reductions are scheduled to affect all departments, totaling about 2.6% of the public office, or 2089 people. The news was made public by Deputy Prime Minister Alena Shillerova. This year the public sector has reduced its’ work force by 860 people since January.
The Prague Daily Monitor encourages comments or other reader feedback on it's facebook pages: https://www.facebook.com/pg/PDM-104953854194035/posts/
Please feel free to support our page with a like and suggest anything you would enjoy added to our daily newspaper.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.