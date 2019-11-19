Friday, 22 November 2019

Czech government to reduce workforce by over 2000

Prague Daily Monitor |
19 November 2019

Good news for those that support a smaller state, or think that more should be done to digitalize government services. The recommendation by the ministry of the interior to reduce headcount across the government was approved yesterday. The reductions are scheduled to affect all departments, totaling about 2.6% of the public office, or 2089 people. The news was made public by Deputy Prime Minister Alena Shillerova. This year the public sector has reduced its’ work force by 860 people since January.

