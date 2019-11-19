Metro link D: Another step closer to reality
Deputy Major of Prague Adam Scheinherr (Praha Sobe) told reporters on Monday that the City of Prague will file for a construction permit before the end of the year. The initial phases of the geological survey around Pankrac is underway and the construction permit request will be for driverless train system.
The first phase is scheduled to be built from Pankrac to Depo Pisnice for an estimated 58 billion CZK, before joining up to Namesti Republiky. Presiden Milos Zeman signed the documents last week, in which the autonomous metro design was already included.
