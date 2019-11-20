Friday, 22 November 2019

Deloitte: Prague housing prices still rising

Prague Daily Monitor
20 November 2019

A monthly study by Deloitte showed that empty new apartment prices rose 7.7% to the end of August 2019. The average price in the city was 110,000CZK a metre for available new apartment space. This information is useful for someone in the market for a completed new apartment or can be used to predict rising or falling prices.

Interestingly enough the available apartments on the market grew by 2.3% to 5441 units available for sale, which could indicate that the higher prices are taming demand. Although the 7.7% growth sounds high, it is the second lowest price growth seen in the monthly numbers since Deloite started the research.

A group of major developers claim that new apartment prices have risen by 90% since the middle of 2015. Prague 1 had the highest price per square metre at 193,000CZK and was the only part of Prague where the prices dropped over the past year, by 5.6%. The other nine Prague districts saw raising prices.

