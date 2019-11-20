Fifth annual PragArtworks
PragArtworks is launching the fifth annual pop-up art exhibition at Palmovka, at the old Engineering factory Horak a Hlava. The old factory has been converted into a gallery of modern art, with entrance free of charge to the public.
It’s the fifth exhibition at the venue featuring 52 artists from Czechia, Germany, Italy, Slovenia, the Netherlands and France. The show opens to the public on the 21st of November, opening hours running from 11:00 to 17:00 Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday. The Curator of the exhibition is famous Czech-Canadian artist Marek Schovanek.
The converted factory is a cultural heritage site which is included in the greater redevelopment project called Immofinanz Palmovka. The theme this year is “Velvet Edition” and includes artists which are on the list of the 10 most up-and-coming artists from Czech Art Schools.
The artists and PragArtworks have given priority to works related to the 30 year anniversary of the revolution including paintings, statues, and glass artifacts from a whole array of participants. The mission of the project is to support young artists and bring art to anyone who may be interested.
Louise Beer, the founder of PragArtworks and the organizer of the pop-up exhibition commented that one does not need to be a master specialist in art to understand it, but if you are a collector, you will be impressed. All are invited.
