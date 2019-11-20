Prague presents its vision of a remodeled Smíchovské station and junction
Incorporating all the elements of a modern public transit junction, Prague presented its vision of the massive project on Tuesday, November 19th. Less noise, more parking for cars and bicycles, barrier-free access to the metro and shorter transfers – all in the works. The plans incorporate all the means of transport from around the city, and the country, including trains, short and long-haul buses, the metro, trams and cars with adequate parking.
Adam Scheinherr, the Deputy Major of Transportation in Prague, stated that the Smichov Station project will be the first true modern Terminal in Prague incorporating all modes of transportation in Prague from all over Europe and still having space for a Park and Ride lot. He added that also thanks to modern use of the buildings, this can be accomplished easily, safely and transparently. An administrative wing will also be added.
Rather than the initial idea to coordinate the construction with the massive new city project planned for the surrounding areas and brown field lots, the construction of the Smichov Train Station will be started independently. Construction could start in 2021.
