Sparta Arena renamed to UNYP Arena
The University of New York in Prague is taking its partnership with AC Sparta Praha to the next level by applying the UNYP name and brand to one of Prague's largest and most modern multisport facilities.
At the start of September, the multisport facility in Prague 9, Podvinny Mlyn (currently known as Arena Sparta) started a rebranding project which will see the main hall and all connected fields renamed UNYP Arena. The rebranded UNYP Arena will also become the official home of the UNYP Blazers floorball, football and basketball teams. All changes should be complete before the end of the year.
UNYP Arena is currently home to more than six Sparta clubs, covering sports from floorball and futsal to rugby and athletics. Adding the Sparta teams to the other clubs, schools and teams that use the facilities for training and practice, UNYP Arena provides sporting facilities to over 2,000 young people in Prague.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.