Czech military to take command of EU training mission in Mali
Czech Premier Andrej Babiš (ANO) and the Minister of Defence Lubomír Metnar (ANO) announced that the Czech Republic will take command of the EU training mission in Mali for six months during 2020. The commander of the operation is set to be the Director of the Agency for Communication and Information Systems Brigadier General František Ridzák.
The main mission is to train the Mali Defense Force which is fighting Muslim extremists. Currently there are 120 Czech staff in Mali and there are negotiations ongoing with the Slovak army to include up to 5 Slovak soldiers in the mission.
The largest Czech military contribution in terms of soldiers is in Afghanastan. There are several other missions where the Czech army officially operates including the Baltics, The Sinai Peninsula, Iraq, and the Balkans. Every soldier sent on a mission must be ratified by the government and parliament.
