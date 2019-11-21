Flying sofa injures woman in Most
Two men in the Czech town of Most, aged 33 and 28, tried to ease the burden of moving a corner sofa down two stories of stairs, so they threw it in pieces out the window. Unfortunately, one piece landed on the back of a passing elderly lady, who was hospitalized and is in recovery for at least six weeks.
The two men now face charges of severe bodily harm due to negligence, a charge which carries an up to two year prison term. The two men evidently did not see the lady. As soon as they became aware of what happened they called the emergency services. The spokeswomen for the Most Police Ludmila Svetlakova informed the public of the incident on Wednesday.
The Prague Daily Monitor encourages comments or other reader feedback on it's facebook pages: https://www.facebook.com/pg/PDM-104953854194035/posts/
Please feel free to support our page with a like and suggest anything you would enjoy added to our daily newspaper.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.