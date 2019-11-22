Accident at Prague Main Station halts train traffic
On Thursday afternoon, a man around 40 years old was hit by a train bringing all train traffic between Libeň, Holešovice, Vysočany and Hlavní nádraží to a halt for two hours. Most all trains suffered delays, even in other directions. Amazingly, the man was not killed yet had injuries to his head, lost his legs and was taken to the hospital. About fifty train connections were affected, including international routes.
