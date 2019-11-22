Czech GDP climbing up the EU ladder
Although growth is slowing and predictions are constantly changing, the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) predicts that Czech GDP will keep growth above 2% through 2021. The interesting milestone came that for the first time Czech GDP per capita has surpassed that of Spain and is closing in on Israel. The OECD is warning that there are risks for the world economy and manufacturing is in a slowdown across the globe. These are two variables that are very important for the Czech economy.
