Massive Smíchov monastery finally sold
The very unique, very large and perpetually for sale monastery has finally been sold in Smíchov. The Czech postal service, Česká pošta, has been trying to sell the property for years through an auction process – there has never been any interest from anyone who fulfilled the requirements.
Many passersby often wondered about the former monastery called Sv. Gabriel with the “na prodej” poster hanging high outside its massive walls, by one of the many windows. Finally, it was sold for CZK 353 million, which is indicative of the value assigned by an appraisal. The minister of the post office bought the building for CZK 3.5 million in 1919.
The Prague Daily Monitor encourages comments or other reader feedback on it's facebook pages: https://www.facebook.com/pg/PDM-104953854194035/posts/
Please feel free to support our page with a like and suggest anything you would enjoy added to our daily newspaper.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.