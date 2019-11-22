New shopping mall in Letná opens
Eleven years and 1,5 billion crowns later, the “Stromovka” shopping centre has opened its doors. Located on Veletrzni street, behind the Mama Shelter Hotel, the shopping centre brings residence an Aldi, 100 stores and 5500 meters of office space with a view across Stromovka Park. The Director of Lordship, Rostislav Novak informed the public of the details on Thursday. There are also over 500 parking spaces under the mall which will make a great place to park the car and walk to the park. The first two hours of parking is free and then only 50KC an hour after that.
