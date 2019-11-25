Companies do not believe in requalification, research shows
CSOB has released research showing that companies are not strong believers in requalification of workers. The Uřad práce (ÚP), or Employment Office, spent 174 and 128 million CZK respectively in 2017 and 2018 on the program but companies responses to the research showed that only a third would hire a “requalified” individual without any experience. A full half of companies would not hire such a worker in any circumstances.
Most companies prefer continued education of their employees, or specific employees which they see as a good investment. In the research, two-thirds of respondents said they offered education programs to their employees, plus another 10% said they offered education to selective employees.
The ÚP said that in 2018 13,000 people succeed in the requalification program, down from 18,000 the year before.
