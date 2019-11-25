More money needed, says Czech Medical Association
The Czech Medical Association (CLK) has informed the media that they are not happy with the plan to raise doctor’s base pay by 1500 CZK a month. CLK has argued that doctor’s deserve at least 10% annual raises. Additionally, doctors are not happy with the Minister of Health Adam Vojtech (ANO).
According to the association, the Minister is not addressing issues such as personnel struggles, unsecured financing, issues surrounding uncertified foreigners working in facilities, availability of care for the public and insufficient medicine. The CLK further criticized the insufficient investment of the state to digitalize the industry.
Vojtech reacted to the criticism by saying that after 13 years in his position, the President of the CLK Milan Kubek could finally change his rhetoric and become constructive. The issues are not brought to the Ministry with potential solutions or ideas how to change the system, Vojtech added, instead the call is always the same: we need more money.
