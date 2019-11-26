Half-kilometer long oil slick caused by a botel in Prague
Yesterday at about 10:30 in the morning, a half-kilometer long oil slick was seen on the Smichov side of the Vltava near the railway bridge. Firemen from the Holesovice and Central stations joined the chemical brigade from Petrin to clean up the environmental contamination. The primary information pointed the blame on a botel said Katerina Suchanska, spokeswomen for the Prague Firefighters.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.