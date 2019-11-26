Still NO! To booze on the waterways
The parliament proposed the bill but the government said no. Drinking alcohol during water activities is not only a danger to ones-self, but also to others, including rescue staff, in the area. Although the House passed a similar bill in March, the Senate edited version did not find enough votes to make it law.
The issue was that the senate added that cyclists, riding on winery trails or local roads, were also not subject to the zero tolerance limit. That addition was apparently enough for most of the ANO supporters to withdrawal support. Perhaps the spring season will entice another attempt by supporters of the bill in parliament.
