Czech electricity now the 6th most expensive in the EU
Bad news for fans of electric cars, electronics and night lights. Czech power prices, following a greater European trend, have risen 18% in the past five years. The information is the latest from Eurostat, the European Statistical Office. The rise in prices have made Czech power prices the 6th highest in the European Union.
This is on the back of bad news in October in which CEZ and E.On announced that prices for consumers will raise by as much as 20% in the country for some clients. 20% increases are difficult to imagine when prices on the publicly traded electricity market have remained relatively stable over the past twelve months. No more home office?
