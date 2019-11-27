Thursday, 28 November 2019

Czechs value their salt – 3rd highest consumers in Europe

27 November 2019

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends consuming 5-6 grams of salt a day. Czech men consume on average 15-16, Czech women 11. Only the Balkan countries and Hungarians consume more when measuring European countries.

Padiatrician Jan Janda showed that excessive salt can lead to hypertension, although he added that not all doctors agree. Janda went on to show that 40% of people 24-55 suffer from hypertension, and 60% of the older population. Hypertension is one of the main risks leading to heart attacks, strokes and chronic failure of the kidneys said pediatrician Tomas Seeman.

Salt is prevalent in processed foods, baked goods, and fatty foods. It is also often used to conserve food.
The WHO has set a target of lowering salt consumption by 30% by 2025 as a top priority. So it’s time to leave the salt shaker on the table.