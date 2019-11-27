E15: One car throws the whole transport system into chaos in Prague
Almost daily the scenario repeats itself, sometimes several times a day. A tram driver calls dispatching informing them of a car parked too close to the tracks. The Prague Transportation Company (DPP) sends an emergency car to try and locate the driver. After no driver is found they call the police, who in turn call the tow truck services. This can take another hour and a half.
The result is chaos. Dispatch tries to reroute other trams on an ad hoc basis, leaving passengers most everywhere except their intended destinations. Trams are delayed across the city and other transport options are affected due to attempts to catch up the system. Consequences are felt many tens of kilometers from the parked car, says Daniel Sabik, Project manager at the DPP.
Police can write fines for up to 2000CZK. As always there is a loophole. The driver can only receive a fine if he is still at the car says police spokeswomen Irena Seifertova, adding that usually the drivers get away with only paying the towing company. Naturally the towing company can be haggled. Extreme situations arise when passengers help clear the car from the tram’s pathway.
Solutions range from the DPP owning tow trucks, to there being official tow trucks onsite for faster responses. This will surely be an issue the city’s government will need to address soon.
