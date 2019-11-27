Homeless shelters now accepting accompanied pets
The 1st December launches the Prague program of helping the homeless find shelter from the cold: This year they can bring their dogs. In addition, shelter for homeless people with health issues should become more easily available.
Milena Johnova (Praha Sobe) stated that if last year homeless persons were declined shelter if they were accompanied by dogs, this year they can find shelter, for example in Michle, where they built winter pens for the animals.
In addition, Homeless people with health conditions can turn to the asylum house with medical care or specialized homeless shelters. Johnova did not stipulate where these were or how the homeless people and their dogs will find them.
