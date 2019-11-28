Bundle up! Friday will bring a cold front
The warm fall weather will give in to a cold snap this Friday. Temperatures are expected to fall to minus 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains over the weekend. Starting this weekend, the mornings will be chilly with most areas waking up to single digit minus temperatures.
Meteorologist Dagmar Honsova stated that there will be icy days ahead where the temperatures will not get above freezing. The mountains will see up to 25cm of snow, which will form the foundation of this year’s ski slopes.
No need to fret, by the time Mikulas comes around, which is 6.12, Honsova said the temperatures will be back on the rise. No mention of a white-Christmas forecast as yet.
