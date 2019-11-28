Thursday, 28 November 2019

Czech minimum wage to increase to 14,600CZK on January 1st

28 November 2019

Pending approval by the government, the ruling coalition has agreed to propose a minimum wage for 2020 of 14,600CZK a month. This would be up 1250CZK from the 13,350CZK in 2019. Czech Premier Andrej Babis (ANO) said that the coalition found a common language on the various suggestions which ranged from adding 700CZK to 1650CZK to the monthly minimum wage.

Minister of Labour Jana Malachova (CSSD) was out sick during yesterday’s debate, but in the past made it known that she favoured a middle-of-the-way approach. Finance Minister Alena Schillerova (ANO) commented in the past that the minimum wage should keep up with wage gains in other areas, which are growing slower than the proposed amounts. Shillerova had tended to side on the less generous wage gain.

Employees would see the changes in their February payouts, which would incorporate the January 1st increases.