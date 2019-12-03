Plans moving forward for Výstaviště's Industrial Palace renovation
Prague plans on rebuilding the left wing of the Industrial Palace at the Vystaviste building in Stromovka. The plan also calls for renovation of the entire complex. A fire destroyed the left wing in 2008 and after years of deciding what to do, the project should move forward. Estimated costs are up to two billion Crowns before VAT.
According to the Mayor’s Deputy Pavel Vyhnánek, rather than simply rebuild the building, as the prior government planned, the decision was made to add some space. For example a technical space, some social space or restrooms in the basement, or an underground walkway so that passing through the building is not necessary if one simply wants to leave the complex. Vyhnánek went on to say that if the tender is written during the first quarter, the choice should be made by year-end. Then it will take about 30 months to complete the construction.
The building was opened in 1891 and the new construction and renovation will try to preserve as much of the original design as possible.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.