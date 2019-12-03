Tuesday, 3 December 2019

Prague tests new tram and bus stops for the city

Prague Daily Monitor |
The city of Prague is getting ready to work with a new supplier of transit stops and is testing an updated model for a fully covered, modern transit stop. The city says that there are not enough stops in the city which cover the public from the elements.

The new version under consideration is one of seven offered by Artěl, the designer. Included in the covered stops will be an information panel, informing passengers about the actual arrival of the trams and buses. For the tech savvy: some UBS ports, Wi-Fi for passengers to use while waiting, and a speaker for those with hearing disorders. In mass production volumes the new stops should cost under CZK 200,000.