Prague tests new tram and bus stops for the city
The city of Prague is getting ready to work with a new supplier of transit stops and is testing an updated model for a fully covered, modern transit stop. The city says that there are not enough stops in the city which cover the public from the elements.
The new version under consideration is one of seven offered by Artěl, the designer. Included in the covered stops will be an information panel, informing passengers about the actual arrival of the trams and buses. For the tech savvy: some UBS ports, Wi-Fi for passengers to use while waiting, and a speaker for those with hearing disorders. In mass production volumes the new stops should cost under CZK 200,000.
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
