Prague buying land lots to build new and improved water sports area in Troja

Prague Daily Monitor |
4 December 2019

The City of Prague is moving forward with consolidating the properties it needs in order to build a new and enlarged water sports area, including resting areas, a new water canal and other sporting zones. According to the Counselor of the assets Jan Chabr (Top 09) the properties will be prepared for building next year. Counselor Vit Šimral shared that he is going to start negotiations with the State about co-financing the project.

City Hall approved the purchase of some land parcels for about two millions Crowns and some smaller parcels still need to be dealt with. They are confident that the consolidation will be complete by Spring 2020.

The slalom track will be 12 metres wide and 270 metres long with an incline of 3.15 metres. In all the canal should be 529 metres long. The area will include other outdoor activities as well like a children’s playground, a climbing wall, a field for ball sports and an outdoors work out area. Then there will be an outdoor summer theatre and a recreational area.