Machete wielding man still at large
A man walked into a petrol station in Liberec - Krásná Studánka on Wednesday, shortly before 17:00, holding up a machete and demanding the cash from the register. He got what he came for and left peacefully. The masked man remains unidentified, police are asking the public for any information which could lead to the capture of the suspect. The man faces up to 10 years in prison.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.