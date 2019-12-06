Friday, 6 December 2019

Machete wielding man still at large

Prague Daily Monitor |
6 December 2019

A man walked into a petrol station in Liberec - Krásná Studánka on Wednesday, shortly before 17:00, holding up a machete and demanding the cash from the register. He got what he came for and left peacefully. The masked man remains unidentified, police are asking the public for any information which could lead to the capture of the suspect. The man faces up to 10 years in prison.