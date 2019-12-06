Military upgrades continue: New radar systems signed
It took ten years but the military has finally managed to sign the agreement to acquire eight new mobile radar units EL/M-2084 from the Israeli company Elta System’s Iron Dome series. The contract is worth 3.5 Billion Crowns for the actual units with another 2.5 Billion Crowns for service and maintenance.
The contract ran into some issues when Czech command was solving the question of the radar systems compatibility and inter-connectability with NATO technology. Israel also wanted to withdrawal from prior agreed conditions on moving production of parts of the system to Czechia.
In the end the countries agreed; production and some know-how will be transferred. The mobile radar units will be mounted on Tatra truck’s 8X8 models.
Czechia is on a military modernization drive. Recently the Prague Monitor reported the signed purchase of eight new Venom and four new Viper helicopters from the USA. The Ministry of Defense is also in the final phases of a 210 armed vehicle purchase, pledged to sign by year end. Also, about half of the planned 7.5 Billion Crown upgrade for new cannons and mortars has been signed, with the rest coming soon. And those are just the big contracts.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.