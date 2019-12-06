Million Moments Movement turns to more protests, sooner than promised
During the month of November, the Prague Monitor reported that the Million Moments Movement, which is a self-imposed freedom watchdog and protest organizer, will organize more protests against Czech Premier Andrej Babis (ANO) in January, unless he steps down from his post.
Recent European Commission audit results pertaining to Babis and Agrofert, and some talk about renewed criminal proceedings around the famous “Čapí hnízdo” case involving EU funds to subsidize building a nice restaurant and conference centre has further irritated the organizers. The Million Moments Movement says it needs to move up the timing of the protests before the year ends.
The scheduled protests are expected in such high numbers that the organizers have moved the venue from Karlovo to Vaclavske Namesti; a more traditional and larger freedom protest place. The protests are scheduled to start at 18:00 so most people will still be able to complete a good day’s work. The scheduling is clever as it falls on the day of Human Rights. Protests outside of the capital are then scheduled for the 16th and 19th of December.
The Tuesday weather forecast is a crisp 4°C high, partly sunny. Any potential protesters may want to consider pre-arranging some glint wine from the sausage stands before hand.
