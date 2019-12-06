Friday, 6 December 2019

Support Daniel Zappi: Česko Slovensko má talent airs tomorrow

6 December 2019

Last Friday we ran the story of Daniel Zappi, the British contestant, singer-songwriter, and finalist in the Česko Slovensko má talent show. The program airs live on Saturday at 20:20 on television channel Prima. Here is the story in case you missed it.

Daniel plans on doing his best performance of all time on Saturday to make us foreigners living in Czechia proud! After the show, most likely in January, Daniel plans on playing at some venues for the public to watch and listen to him. The Prague Monitor will keep you posted.