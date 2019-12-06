Support Daniel Zappi: Česko Slovensko má talent airs tomorrow
Last Friday we ran the story of Daniel Zappi, the British contestant, singer-songwriter, and finalist in the Česko Slovensko má talent show. The program airs live on Saturday at 20:20 on television channel Prima. Here is the story in case you missed it.
Daniel plans on doing his best performance of all time on Saturday to make us foreigners living in Czechia proud! After the show, most likely in January, Daniel plans on playing at some venues for the public to watch and listen to him. The Prague Monitor will keep you posted.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.