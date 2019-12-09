Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
“An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.” Mahatma Gandhi
What a wonderful reminder of the senselessness of retribution. We see this on an increasing scale in governments around the world as warring factions, intent on getting even, just create more polarity. But, let’s apply this to the world of business. It aptly describes the zero-sum environment of silo thinking—I win, you lose—which becomes an endless cycle of negative posturing and waiting for a payback opportunity. One of the greatest challenges for a leader today is to lead the transition from silo to enterprise thinking for their teams. This is when team members start thinking about how their decisions impact other departments, they become more interested in the areas of overlap and possible synergies and then, that’s when magic happens, and team cohesion takes root. What can you do today to be an example of enterprise thinking?
