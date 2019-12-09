Some ski lifts are open and the season is launched in Czechia
This past weekend was the first to have some open ski lifts in the mountainous areas if the country. Although natural snow is insufficient, snow machines were working throughout the week to get the slopes ready for the season. Limited skiing was open at some resorts in the Beskydy, Krkonose, Sumava, Uhersko Hradiste district, and the Jeseniky mountains. This year’s season comes a little later then average.
The largest areal in the Krkonose, Spindleruv Mlyn, is scheduled to open to the public on Friday, 13th of December. Unusually warm and dry weather is not helping the resorts get started. The weather forecast for Christmas temperatures are above zero, so no whit Christmas in the lower lands. The mountain areas will vary.
