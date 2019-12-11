Demonstrations continue against Premier Andrej Babiš
Million Moments continues to organize demonstrations against PM Andrej Babiš and the company held in trust Agrofert. On Tuesday, Million Moments claimed 80,000 people attended demonstrations on Václavské náměstí. The spokesperson for the Prague Police Jan Danek estimated the turn out to be closer to 35,000 demonstrators.
The demonstrators continued to insist on the demise and resignation of Babiš, supported by many signs and banners using colourful pictures and words to describe the Premier. Million Moments released a statement that in a week they plan to organize protests in the same place again. The Chairman of the movement Mikulas Minar thanked his supporters and claims that 210,000 people have signed their „new challange.“
Babiš responded by saying he will not step down. He also added that he respects freedom and democracy and people have the right to demonstrate against whatever and whoever. But to resign because of „hate Babiš“ will not work. The premier continued that the opposition often joins the demonstrators, because anti-Babiš is their only program, they do not know how to do anything else.
The reaction from the Premier was the strongest yet directed at the demonstrations.
