Kofola aquires Karlovarská Korunní and Ondrásovka mineral water brands
The Kofola Group plans to acquire the two brands of mineral water pending approval by the anti-monopoly agency. The plans are to close the deal during the first half of 2020.
The company stated that the purchase of the traditional Czech mineral water brands Karlovarská Korunní and Ondrášovka will help the company develop the Czech market and remain competitive.
Kofola is one of the largest non-alcoholic drink producers in central Europe with sales of almost 5 billion Crowns in the first three quarters of the 2019. The company has about 2000 employees and covers several brands including Jupík, Vinea, Chito, Top Tonic, Citro Cola, and recently purchased Leros tea.
