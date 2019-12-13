Population of Czechia continues to climb
For the first nine months of 2019 the population of Czechia climbed to 10.68 million; increasing about 31,400 people during 2019. Although a modern era record, it is still much lower than the record high 11.16 million residents reached in the 1940 census. The reason for the drop was less the war than the result: Czechoslovakia deported about 3 million Germans after the Second World War. The population has never fully recovered.
Over 85,000 children were born in the first nine months of the year; albeit less than last year. Less people passed away. Immigration continues to be the main driver of population growth with Ukrainian citizens claiming the top spot for total number of immigrants. The top immigrant provider was traditionally held by Slovakia, which is now second. Romanians and Russians close out the top four in terms of incoming residents citizenship.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.