EU carbon neutrality 2050 agreed, including Czechia
Last week, in Brussels, a conference discussed the EU goal to become carbon neutral by 2050. Environmentalists and global warming believers were hoping that the EU will blaze the path, and show the world, that the goal of releasing as much carbon into the air, as storing, is possible. The EU plans on proving this by 2050. The agreement was done and even Czech Premier Andrej Babis (ANO) ended up signing.
Prior to the conference, Babis had drawn international attention and criticism, especially from environmental organizations, for saying he will not agree to the goal due to the EU not adding in a clause about nuclear power. Babis stated on Friday that Czechia was able to join the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 in the EU due to the adding of a provision for nuclear power to be counted among its “energy mix.” The victorious Babis can now push the giant nuclear power project his government is pushing, on the back of the 70% state owned CEZ a.s., forward. The project has been criticized heavily due to the very long lead time for build out in a world increasingly turning to cheaper, smaller, flexible, less dangerous and more financially transparent power generation options.
The only EU country not to sign the agreement was Poland, but they did not veto it. In June, 2020, the Polish question will be reopened.
According to Katerina Davidova from the Center of Transportation and Energy, the work needs to begin immediately. The first step would require an increase to the 2030 target of lowering emissions from 40% of 1990 levels to 65%. Czechia has lowered its emissions about 35% between 1990 and 2017 according to Jan Freidinger from Greenpeace. Freidinger believes that the cutting of emissions needs to be more aggressive.
The Prague Daily Monitor encourages comments or other reader feedback on it's facebook pages: https://www.facebook.com/pg/PDM-104953854194035/posts/
Please feel free to support our page with a like and suggest anything you would enjoy added to our daily newspaper.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.