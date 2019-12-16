Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
“To break the rules you must first master them.” Audemars Piguet
For me, the mark of a truly memorable aphorism, is its ability to touch a truth so profoundly that it causes one to pause. This is a wonderful example of that criterion, because it clearly separates the dedicated practitioner from the opportunistic amateur. We have all encountered people who long for the “inspiration” to strike them so they can be the next Jeff Bezos, Mozart, Stephan King, or—feel free to fill in the blank. The thing that these people are missing is that inspiration is a reward that one receives from dedication and discipline. Once one understands the fundamentals, understands the process, and has committed themselves to mastering them, they are creating multiple opportunities for the spark of creative inspiration to illuminate the potential. Are you ready to pay the price to be able to break the rules?
Good luck on your journey!
